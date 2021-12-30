Snowboarder dies at northern Idaho ski area Dec 30, 2021 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The clock tower dominates the scene at the village at Schweitzer Mountain Resort near Sandpoint, Idaho. Photo by Larry Turner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A snowboarder at Schweitzer Mountain Resort has died, authorities said.The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Riley Hadeen of Sandpoint went missing Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. and was found at about 10 a.m. Monday.He was transported by helicopter from the mountain and declared dead by medical crews. A cause of death hasn’t been determined. Story continues below video Officials said the search began when Hadeen failed to show up at a designated meeting spot. The search paused three hours later due to weather.A helicopter from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington flew over the area using thermal sensors at about 10 p.m., but failed to find Hadeen.Schweitzer Ski Patrol found Hadeen on Monday morning and attempted life-saving measures. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snowboarder Schweitzer Mountain Resort Helicopter Touristic Facilities Politics Ski Patrol Idaho Ski Area Official Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Handyman Service Hanydman January Arts Crafts Services Christmas Announcements ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS 208-235-1444