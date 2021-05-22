Winter is not quite over yet in East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts for East Idaho regarding the possibility that 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on higher elevation areas late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Motorists should expect slick road conditions in East Idaho's mountain areas because of the snow.
A similar storm passed through East Idaho on Friday night and Saturday morning, dumping enough snow on the Island Park area to result in the temporary closure of Highway 20.
The areas expected to possibly receive snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning are Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
The weather service said it's even possible that East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 6 inches of snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning depending on the severity of the incoming storm.
The Saturday night-Sunday morning storm will also bring rain to East Idaho, especially in lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest storm updates.