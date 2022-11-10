Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning.
One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road.
A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into an apartment building on the other side of the street.
The 8:30 a.m. crash did not result in any injuries but one of the apartment building's units suffered significant damage and South Fifth was partially blocked for over an hour.
Around 8 a.m. slippery conditions on Franklin Avenue in Pocatello resulted in at least three crashes on that street between East Alameda Road and East Poplar Street. One of the accidents involved a Pocatello police vehicle. None of the crashes resulted in injuries but police temporarily shut down Franklin Avenue because of all the wrecked vehicles blocking the road.
There were several other weather-related wrecks in the Pocatello area Thursday morning, including one on East Alameda Road involving a school bus, but none resulted in any injuries, authorities said.
School District 25 said the bus accident involved another vehicle rear-ending the bus.
The district said the bus suffered minor damage and eventually was able to resume its Thursday morning route. The bus had students on board at the time of the crash.
The National Weather Service said the Pocatello area received about a half-inch of snow on Thursday morning as the storm that's been hammering East Idaho since Sunday night finally exited the region.
The weather service said East Idaho will likely not receive any more precipitation until late next week.
However, temps Friday through Sunday in East Idaho are expected to plummet with daytime highs below freezing and nighttime lows in the teens and single digits for the lowlands and possibly below zero in the highlands.
