Kathryn Hickok

One out of every five smoking-related deaths is caused by heart disease. Smoking is the most preventable cause of early death in the United States. Smoking causes lung irritation which can then cause an instant rise in blood pressure, increasing the risk of blood clots and damage to blood vessels. Smoking also reduces blood flow from the heart, reducing the amount of oxygen that reaches the body's tissue. Ever notice cold fingers after a smoke break?

But what about vaping or e-cigarettes? The dense vapor gas from e-cigarettes is not water vapor but tiny aerosol droplets that contain nicotine and ultrafine particles and low levels of toxins known to cause cancer. The particles are in greater concentration than conventional cigarette smoke. Exposure or secondhand inhalation to ultrafine particles may exacerbate asthma or even trigger a heart attack.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

