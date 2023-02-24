One out of every five smoking-related deaths is caused by heart disease. Smoking is the most preventable cause of early death in the United States. Smoking causes lung irritation which can then cause an instant rise in blood pressure, increasing the risk of blood clots and damage to blood vessels. Smoking also reduces blood flow from the heart, reducing the amount of oxygen that reaches the body's tissue. Ever notice cold fingers after a smoke break?
But what about vaping or e-cigarettes? The dense vapor gas from e-cigarettes is not water vapor but tiny aerosol droplets that contain nicotine and ultrafine particles and low levels of toxins known to cause cancer. The particles are in greater concentration than conventional cigarette smoke. Exposure or secondhand inhalation to ultrafine particles may exacerbate asthma or even trigger a heart attack.
The first e-cigarette was introduced in 2006 in the US with the idea that e-cigarettes were a suitable option for quitting smoking. By 2008 the World Health Organization (WHO) changed its stance. It did not consider e-cigarettes a legitimate aid to quitting smoking. E-cigarettes and vaping research demonstrate that the long-term use (defined as multiple days in a row for more than six months) of e-cigarettes can significantly impair blood vessel function and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Smoking traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes exposes the body to oxidative stress and inflammation. Using both cigarettes and e-cigarettes increases your heart disease risks even more. Like regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes raise your blood pressure, and the aerosol chemicals in e-cigarettes harm heart cells and lead to the stiffening of the heart muscles.
Companies have aimed their products at vulnerable young people because teens have learned to believe that vaping is less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes. E-cigarettes can be cheaper than traditional cigarettes and don't smell like regular cigarettes. They can smell like anything, from candy to mint. In 2019, 21.5 percent of Idaho's high school students used a vape product at least once in 30 days. The national rate was 32.7 percent. High schoolers commonly vape in the privacy of the school bathrooms, which is why some high schools in Idaho have started installing vaping detectors.
Researchers have found that vaping appeals to people and teens who would have never smoked otherwise. They have found that teens who start with vaping get hooked on nicotine, then transition to traditional cigarettes later.
Not only does smoking traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes raise your risk for heart disease, but smoking cigarettes also impair your taste buds and levels of some vitamins. Many people will add salt to their food to boost the flavor. Researchers have found that the blood level of Vitamin C in smokers is lower than in nonsmokers. They suspected it had to do with the increased oxidative stress and free radicals caused by smoking.
Stopping smoking can be challenging. Here are some excellent local support systems to help you quit. Think about why you want to quit. Pick a low-stress time to quit. Ask for support and encouragement from friends. Smoke breaks are frequent, so try filling that time with something positive like exercise or meditation. Join a local smoking cessation group. ProjectFilter is a local program with a mission to intervene early and to improve the quality of life for people in Idaho. With February Heart Health Month coming to an end, each week in March we’ll celebrate National Nutrition month. This year’s theme, Fuel for the Future, will explore sustainability and the tasty ways to nourish ourselves while protecting the environment.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
