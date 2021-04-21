A wildfire that's burning out of control in Bingham County is negatively impacting the air quality in the Pocatello area.
The blaze that began as a controlled burn before scorching 200 acres near Firth as of 8 p.m. Wednesday has sent enough smoke to the south that the state Department of Environmental Quality's Pocatello air monitoring equipment showed as of 9 p.m. that the air quality in the Pocatello area had decreased from good to moderate.
According to the DEQ, the moderate rating means that people sensitive to air pollution "should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion." The DEQ's air monitoring equipment in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Soda Springs and Preston all showed good air quality in those areas as of Wednesday night.
The air in Pocatello and Chubbuck, on the other hand, definitely smelled of smoke on Wednesday night as the fire raged to the north. The Pocatello area's air quality is not expected to improve until Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The wildfire was reported on private land about four miles west of Firth around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday authorities estimated the fire had grown to 100 acres in size and at 8 p.m. they reported it had grown to 200 acres.
The wildfire is burning between the Snake River and a canal about a half-mile from homes, authorities said.
Early Wednesday evening the flames were towering higher than the trees in their path and smoke from the blaze could be seen from over 20 miles away.
Thus far no one has been evacuated or injured and no structures have been damaged.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the controlled burn was started by someone burning a ditch or weeds but the flames got out of control.
"Initially we were telling people in the area to be ready to evacuate, but we've pulled back on that now," Rowland said.
Sheriff's deputies were stopping traffic on Lavaside Road heading east near the fire on Wednesday evening. There are currently no other road closures.
Scott Denning took the opportunity to prepare for any emergency by priming the water pump outside his home on Lavaside Road with a long hose running to the house. Smoke and flames from the wildfire could be seen farther east from his property.
"This is as good a time as any to prime the pump," Denning said.
The East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls reported early Wednesday evening that the fire was zero percent contained and was spreading to the south.
The fire is burning in grass, brush and juniper trees on flat terrain, the fire center reported.
Firefighters from Firth, Blackfoot, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs are aggressively battling the fire.
Firth is a town of about 525 people located northeast of Blackfoot.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest updates on this story.