President Joe Biden/Kamala Harris are like twin children asleep in the back seat of the car without a clue as to where mom and dad, Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer (Chuck to his friends), are driving them. Mom and Dad are drunk and over the limit with power, blind to anything other than their Trump vendetta, and making up their own rules of the road as they go along. I’ve been a kid in the car when my dad was drunk at the wheel. It’s a scary feeling. Now the whole country is at the mercy of these reckless, woke socialist drivers as they careen off-road. We’d better buckle up ‘cause it’s going to be a dangerous ride. Sleep on, Joe.
Like toddlers who think they can’t be seen when they cover their eyes, this administration pretends there is no crisis at the border. Twenty state governors have petitioned for emergency relief to no avail. President Biden put Kamala in the driver’s seat on immigration, but she can’t even find first gear. OK, she did attend a start-your-engines meeting in Mexico, but she choked and stalled out before it was halfway over. But it’s all you can expect from our near-chief-executive who is driving with just a Learner’s Permit. What is it now, 55 days, and still Kamala can’t face her own pit crew in the fawning, liberal press pool. Sleep on, Joe.
Taking President Donald Trump’s drivers license away did not magically put competent drivers in charge. The teleprompter told President Biden to sing his road song, “Ninety-nine jobs on the wall; ninety-nine jobs on the wall…” loud and long, but then the April jobs numbers knocked his runaway vehicle out of alignment. Then, “Bam!” everyone’s savings blew out as inflation soared 4.2 percent and the stock market dropped hundreds of points. Not to worry we are told, it’s all part of the rescue plan. Sure it is, hitting the brake pedal instead of the gas at the green light was what the administration intended. Now we are in a parking spot only a liberal could be jammed into. To buy votes the administration is committed to a big stimulus push to jump start the economy. (The economy that Democrat leaders stalled by locking up the economic car keys too long.) But now many potential workers have discovered it’s easier to relax in the passenger seat and coast than it is to get into driver’s seat and get a job. It’s OK, Joe; sleep on.
Half of the world drives on the right and half on the left. Which lane is this administration in when it comes to Israel? Old Joe has found the perfect solution, just drive down the middle of the road! What could go wrong? Biden and company seem to be more afraid of getting a ticket from the Marxist, anti-America Squad (AOC, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib) than they are of the Hamas terrorist. This administration toots their horn and uses obsolete hand signals as they drive head on into the real world of “mostly peaceful protests,” while failing to give either Israel or Hamas a clear signal of the USA’s commitment. I sure hope the rumble strips of the conflict don’t disturb Old Joe’s nap time. Sleep on, Joe.
No predicament so clearly illustrates asleep-at-the-wheel tenor of the Biden/Harris crew than the Colonial Pipeline cyber security hack. The Biden administration seems to be driving by a wreck without stopped to render aid. Perhaps to prevent street racing to the nearest service station the first word was that it was just a distribution issue. Then as states declared emergencies it became an issue for private industry, of no interest to the federal government. Now, irony beyond parody, the FBI suggests there is a — wait for it — RUSSIAN connection! Don’t worry, Joe, it gets nice and quiet when the car runs out of gas. Just sleep on, Joe.
I’m more than ready for some responsible police force to pull the Biden/Harris car over and check their license to operate before they crash again, but the media have stopped any pursuit for fear of running into some damaging, innocent truths. It’s a ways down the road, but in 2022 hopefully those of us who share the American road will elect to put enough spike strips out to stop this rolling wreck of woke, liberal socialism. Until then, sleep on, Joe.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.