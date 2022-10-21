In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981.
Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in the 1980s. For years, the public wondered and speculated as to her identity.
Last year, members of the Idaho Cold Cases Facebook page including myself donated $5,000 towards the forensic identification of this skull by Othram Labs in Texas.
Thankfully, Dr. Samantha Blatt at Idaho State University played a vital role in coordinating necessary information and collection samples between the parties to start forensic genealogy work.
Past Oneida County leaders, most notably Sheriff Jeff Semrad and Lt. Patsy Sherman, Capt. Paul Newbold from Bingham County, Pocatello police detectives, and many others from various agencies worked this case for over 40 years.
I apologize if I've neglected to name anyone specifically.
I now have permission from Oneida County Sheriff Arne Jones to announce the skull has been 100% positively identified as that of Patricia Campbell. Her family was notified Wednesday.
Sadly, Patricia’s mother, her brother Del and sister Melissa passed away before hearing the good news. (I think somehow, they knew before any of us.)
Thank you to everyone who held onto hope and prayed for this unknown skull. I don’t know if, or when, anyone will be charged with their murders, but this identification is one step towards resolution.
DNA technology is a godsend.
Oneida County will be paying towards the cremation and burial of Patricia’s remains so she can be finally interred with her mother.
