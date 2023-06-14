Theory of a Deadman

The Rock Resurrection Tour featuring headliners Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will take place on Nov. 1 at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center.

 Image courtesy of Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS — The Rock Resurrection Tour will land in Idaho Falls this fall with headliners Skillet and Theory of a Deadman on Nov. 1 at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center.

This show will also feature special guest Saint Asonia.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.