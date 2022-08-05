When the weather turns warm, I look for quick meals that won't keep me in the kitchen. My easy shrimp fajitas are the perfect summer dinner. They are simple to make, hearty and with just enough spice. Crisp peppers and lots of onion and tomatoes add fresh flavor. I use a simple taco seasoning, which keeps this dish quick and with just a few ingredients. I also love the soft, warm taste of uncooked tortillas. If you haven't tried them, they are a game changer. You find them in the grocery store's refrigerated section, and to cook them, you simply heat in a frypan (no oil needed) and cook on each side until they bubble and start to brown. The sizzling shrimp and veggies all wrapped in that warm tortilla are a full meal that's also full of flavor.

Belle's Easy Shrimp Fajitas