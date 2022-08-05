When the weather turns warm, I look for quick meals that won't keep me in the kitchen. My easy shrimp fajitas are the perfect summer dinner. They are simple to make, hearty and with just enough spice. Crisp peppers and lots of onion and tomatoes add fresh flavor. I use a simple taco seasoning, which keeps this dish quick and with just a few ingredients. I also love the soft, warm taste of uncooked tortillas. If you haven't tried them, they are a game changer. You find them in the grocery store's refrigerated section, and to cook them, you simply heat in a frypan (no oil needed) and cook on each side until they bubble and start to brown. The sizzling shrimp and veggies all wrapped in that warm tortilla are a full meal that's also full of flavor.
Belle's Easy Shrimp Fajitas
1 pound shelled and deveined shrimp
1 large bell pepper, seeded and sliced (any color works great)
1 small onion, sliced thin
2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 tablespoon oil
4 flour tortillas
In a large rimmed fry pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and bell peppers and cook until tender. Add the shrimp and tomatoes and cook for about two minutes or until the shrimp are pink and the tomatoes become soft. Sprinkle everything with the taco seasoning and stir to coat. Serve hot with warm tortillas.
