Six people died on Idaho roads in three separate crashes over an approximately 48-hour span.
The worst of the wrecks was a triple-fatal crash that occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday when a Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 167 near Mountain Home, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Peterbilt semi, authorities said.
The Tundra's 34-year-old male driver and two passengers — a 33-year-old female and a child — died at the scene, state police said. All three were from Boise.
The semi's 57-year-old male driver from Mountain Home was not injured.
The crash shut down Highway 167 for over five hours.
Two people died on Saturday afternoon after a Ford Mustang collided with a Ford F350 pickup truck at the intersection of Highways 20 and 95 near Parma in Canyon County, state police said. The crash occurred when a 57-year-old male driver from Nyssa, Oregon, was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Highway 20, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the Ford pickup driven by a 20-year-old female from Weiser heading southbound on Highway 95, state police said.
The driver of the Mustang and his passenger, a 94-year-old male from Nyssa, Oregon, died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the pickup was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The crash shut down the intersection for about three hours.
The final death in the 48-hour span was an 83-year-old female pedestrian who was struck by a Ford F250 pickup truck driven by a 77-year-old man on Monday afternoon at Coeur d'Alene River Road and Silver Valley Road in Kingston, North Idaho, state police said.
The pedestrian died at the scene, state police said. Both the pedestrian and driver were from Kingston.
The intersection was closed for about three hours because of the incident.
In addition to the fatal accidents, there were three wrecks that resulted in serious injuries this weekend.
One of the wrecks occurred on Highway 95 near Parma about two hours after the double fatal. The collision between a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Honda Accord sedan at Highway 95 and Klahr Road sent the Honda's two adult passengers to the hospital via emergency helicopter, state police said.
Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday a collision on 300 North near Jerome between a GMC Yukon SUV and a farm implement being towed by a tractor sent the Yukon's three occupants to the hospital, one of them via air ambulance, state police said.
Then, around 6 p.m. Sunday, a Dodge Ram pickup heading westbound on Highway 30 near Hagerman left the roadway, overturned and struck a fence, state police said.
The driver, a 26-year-old male from Hagerman, was airlifted via emergency helicopter to the hospital while his passenger, a 31-year-old female also from Hagerman, was not injured, state police said.
Highway 30 was blocked for about 40 minutes because of the crash.
State police did not release the names of those involved in the wrecks.
