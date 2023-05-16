Emergency helicopter file photo
Air St. Luke's file photo

Six people died on Idaho roads in three separate crashes over an approximately 48-hour span.

The worst of the wrecks was a triple-fatal crash that occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday when a Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 167 near Mountain Home, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Peterbilt semi, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.