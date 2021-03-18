POCATELLO — The corner of South Fifth Avenue and East Benton Street in Pocatello will soon have a bigger and better Idaho Central Credit Union branch.
Construction workers this week began preparing the site for the new branch location in the lot that once housed a Rite Aid drug store and later became a Portneuf Medical Center facility before sitting vacant for six years.
Located at 515 E. Benton St., the new branch, once complete, will replace the existing ICCU branch positioned across the street, at 544 E. Benton St.
ICCU Vice President of Communications Laura Smith in a Thursday email to the Idaho State Journal said, “The new branch would replace the current, dated facility with state of the art energy and security systems and an improved drive-thru traffic flow, without disrupting member service in our current facility as we complete the project.”
Smith did not provide a timeline for construction, nor when ICCU expects to open the new branch. How much ICCU paid to acquire the lot at 515 E. Benton St. remains unknown, but the property was last appraised for $1.29 million, according to Bannock County records.
Once the new branch is open, Smith said the old location will be put up for sale.