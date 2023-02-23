I've often questioned, no, ALWAYS questioned,the political thinking of conservative voters. Collectively, they are easily manipulated by hollow messaging and language entirely tailored to emotion rather than reason. Patriotism, Christian, abortion, gun rights, taxes, woke, liberals, freedom, great replacement, grooming, all dog signals targeted to exact an emotional, rather than a critically scrutinized reaction. It's an easy design. It's worked for centuries. The untrained eye gives it no second thought. It also takes effort to avoid. There's little doubt that it's easier to believe the peddlers of 'the sky is falling' conspiracies than to explore facts and figures to arrive at a more objective consideration yourself. I'm not claiming to be any sort of political guru but it seems to me that when your (conservatives) primary source of information has been actually proven to intentionally deceive its audience in order to maintain ratings, that should sound off alarm bells signalling you've been duped! Many times duped! It's time to admit you've been duped. Or be prepared to continue your dupification.

George Deeb,

Old Crow

Sky is falling conspiracies? You mean like global warming? You mean like, "you're all gonna die from covid if you don't take this experimental "vaccine".

It appears that you liberals are the suckers who are easily duped.

