Simplot games

A photo from the 2016 Simplot Games at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

 Photo courtesy of Simplot Games

It’s been three years since the Simplot Games, one of the largest indoor high school track and field meets in the nation, has been held at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena, and yes, everybody involved has missed the spectacle.

“So we’re just basically dusting off the cobwebs, making sure we’re checking all our to-do lists, and making sure we have everything we need,” said Lisa Woodland, who has been the director of the Simplot Games since 2014. “We are having a lot of coaches tell us they can’t wait to come and they’re excited to get back to the Simplot Games, so that’s encouraging.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.