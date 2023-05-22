Wilks Funeral Home

Wilks Funeral Home won last year's Rock Paper Scissors Charity Tournament.

 Idaho State Journal Photo

The Idaho State Journal along with Farm Bureau Insurance is hosting the 2nd Annual Rock Paper Scissors Charity Tournament on June 5 at Lookout Point park in downtown Pocatello.

Who is going to take the Belt from Wilks Funeral Home, the defending champs, and take home the Grand Prize for their charity this year?

