Regarding the recent City Council meeting to keep the mask mandate.. I am torn. Covid is a product of the MainStream Media… it is the King Who Had No Clothes. We are all in fear of offending someone by telling them the Truth. These masks are useless.. and dangerous. Let me explain.
A pandemic has been declared for a virus that has not declared itself. When Covid deaths are compared to last years flu deaths the numbers are suspiciously similar.. if you add the drop in deaths from other Hospital related illnesses (like Pneumonia, Cancer and Heart disease) I believe we have a net loss. That's a number to ponder.
The unanswered question is… Is Covid more or LESS damaging than the unintended consequences?
To look at unintended consequences we need to know the 2020 suicide rate, the increase in depression drugs, the divorce rate, crime rate, the jobs lost, the businesses destroyed. Did 2020 give us a rise in spousal abuse, stress related alcohol abuse, drug abuse, child abuse? Do we have stats for illnesses related to sunlight, accidents related to lack of air. Do we know what damage was done to children sitting in front of a computer or TV all day or the potential for abuse done to children living in undesirable circumstances with no advocates or help for nearly a year. And can we factor in that we now have a community of children without music, art, sports or a normal relationship with friends. After taking that into consideration then add the economic and social damage done to our community.
Then we need to compare the number of CoVid deaths (minus those who die from accidents or the elderly with serious co-morbidities) with Flu and pneumonia deaths in previous years.. That is the number that should be used to determine the value of the damage done to our community. Is it a price too high or is it a sacrifice worth making?
The Pocatello City Council told us "it’s a simple thing” to wear a mask, but if 500 or 100 lives were saved we should rejoice in our sacrifice. But if we find, as I suspect, that the overall number of deaths decreased last year, we should rise up in anger at a Government out of control at all levels.
I believe we have been Hoaxed, but I don’t know because I haven’t see any honest numbers. This is serious.. we’re destroying lives and livelihoods. We need more than opinions and manipulated, irrelevant or partial statistics… Make it a family project, let the kids do the research.. but we should all want to know.
Did we save lives and should celebrate… or was this a HOAX?
Lynda Eggimann,
Pocatello