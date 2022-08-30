Indian Relay Race

The Indian Relay Race during the 2021 Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

 Photo by Randy Jones

BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?!

The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2 with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday, Sept. 4 (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships.

