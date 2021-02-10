The Power County Sheriff's Office warns the public about a suspect on the loose in the Arbon area.
Early this morning a deputy pulled over a red vehicle.
The driver fled south on foot from the scene into the Arbon hills. The suspect is 31-year-old Joseph Allen Young.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with west coast chopper type logo on the back, gray baseball hat, and blue jeans. He is 6 foot tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you spot Young, do not approach and call 911 immediately.