Blue Moon roof collapse

The collapsed roof of the Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Lava Hot Springs.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

When Chad Bannister arrived on the scene of the roof collapse at the Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday afternoon, the situation appeared grim.

The building looked like it had been struck by a gigantic fist. The debris field blocked nearby streets, and dazed Blue Moon customers and staff stood and sat yards away from the destruction, trying to regain their composure after nearly being killed minutes earlier.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.