When Chad Bannister arrived on the scene of the roof collapse at the Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Lava Hot Springs on Wednesday afternoon, the situation appeared grim.
The building looked like it had been struck by a gigantic fist. The debris field blocked nearby streets, and dazed Blue Moon customers and staff stood and sat yards away from the destruction, trying to regain their composure after nearly being killed minutes earlier.
Bannister and Ryan Anthony, both detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, had been at the Sheriff's Office in Pocatello when the collapse was reported. Bannister, a 10-year law enforcement veteran, said it was one of the rare times when every officer at the Sheriff's Office dropped what they were doing and immediately responded to an incident.
Idaho State Police troopers and even Fish and Game officers and the Portneuf Medical Center emergency helicopter did the same and headed toward Lava Hot Springs as fast as they could.
It was that catastrophic of an event.
Bannister and Anthony were among the responders first on the scene and they quickly learned there was one person unaccounted for, a woman, who had apparently not made it out of the Blue Moon before the roof collapse left the local landmark a pile of rubble, twisted metal and snow-covered pieces of roofing.
Bannister then noticed an Idaho Lottery car parked alongside the building. It was one of the few vehicles parked next to the Blue Moon left unscathed by debris.
A fleeting thought crossed his mind that his neighbor in Pocatello works for the Idaho Lottery and the vehicle looked a lot like her car. Some further investigation confirmed that the woman trapped in the mostly destroyed building was in fact his neighbor and all indications were that she likely didn't survive.
But Bannister and Anthony weren't going to give up on the woman and they began looking for ways to access what remained of the Blue Moon.
They yelled into the heap of destruction hoping that the woman would respond so they would know she was alive.
But initially there was no response.
They realized that if they could pry open the Blue Moon's back door, they might be able to access the building's crushed interior.
For 15 minutes Anthony used a crowbar to pry open the door. They continued yelling into the building to try to make contact with the woman.
"We heard a very faint voice but it was so faint we weren't even sure that it was inside or outside," Bannister said.
Bannister and Anthony kept calling out to the voice and soon got audible responses from the woman. She was alive and trapped somewhere in the Blue Moon's obliterated interior.
It was at this point that Bannister and Anthony decided to enter the destruction to save her.
The detectives were fearful that a further collapse of the building could crush all of them or that the leaking natural gas lines and sparking electrical wires left in the wake of the roof collapse could cause an explosion.
"The smell of natural gas was everywhere and part of the building was actually on fire," Bannister said.
They could have waited for the natural gas and electricity to be shut off but decided instead to forge ahead toward the sound of the woman's voice.
Bannister said they worked their way along one of the Blue Moon's remaining walls until they got to the bar area. They figured out the woman was trapped in a small space behind the bar that had somehow remained untouched from the destruction around her.
As Bannister worked his way closer to the woman he told her that he was her neighbor. She recognized his voice.
"I know who you are," Bannister remembers her saying.
Bannister and Anthony began pulling away the split beams, dry wall and other debris that covered the bar area, hoping that they wouldn't somehow cause another collapse that would leave them all dead.
"It was definitely sketchy and nerve-wracking," Bannister said. "We had no idea if it was going to shift and fall in on us."
When they finally uncovered the woman, Bannister told her, "Girl, you definitely got angels watching over you."
Bannister said she replied, "I definitely do."
Bannister and Anthony carried the woman out through the back door of the bar where waiting Pocatello Fire Department paramedics were there to transport her to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Miraculously she suffered only minor injuries and was back home by Wednesday night, Bannister said.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu on Wednesday said it was a miracle that no one died in the roof collapse.
Bannister said that was not an understatement.
There were seven people in the Blue Moon when the roof collapsed and they literally had a second or two to escape the building, Bannister said. Five of them got out. A man was trapped immediately after the collapse but a family member who he had been in the bar with helped free him from the debris, Bannister said.
Bannister said the people who escaped the building told him that his neighbor was near the Lottery machines in the Blue Moon when the roof caved in. That entire area including the bar, pool table and nearby seating was decimated by the collapse.
Bannister said that area of the Blue Moon is typically crowded with people at night. If the timing of the collapse had been during the evening hours, he said there would have certainly been fatalities.
"It would have been a nightmare," Bannister said.
Bannister said his neighbor was trapped for nearly an hour before he and Anthony rescued her.
Her name hasn't yet been released by authorities.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation indicates that snow on the roof was the likely cause of the collapse. Manu said he doesn't think any of the building is salvageable.
Bannister said he was impressed with how "calm and collected" his neighbor was after being rescued considering the trauma she endured.
"She only probably had 1.5 seconds to take shelter once the collapse started," Bannister said. "She told me that she knew she had to find some place solid and she found it (behind the bar)."
He said it was the only space in that part of the Blue Moon where someone could have survived.
"The pool table was crushed, the tables near the pool table were crushed, the bar area was crushed," Bannister said. "It was definitely a miracle she made it out of there."
