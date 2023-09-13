POCATELLO — Students and faculty at Idaho State University’s Eames Complex were forced to shelter in place for about two hours Wednesday following a hazardous materials leak.
The Pocatello Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area of the Eames Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday after a Boron trifluoride gas leak, according to a news release. ISU officials had asked students, faculty and staff located at the Eames Complex to shelter in place around 11:45 a.m., according to ISU spokesperson Emily Frandsen.
“The leak was found by ISU employees in the process of inventorying and removing donated neutron detectors,” the fire department said in the news release. “The detectors contained cracks, causing a Boron trifluoride gas leak. The employees were in full protective gear and are trained in handling hazardous materials, so exposure risks from the leak was low. The inventory was being completed with safety procedures and personal protective equipment for handling toxic materials.”
Following the report of the leak, emergency first responders and hazardous material experts responded to the scene and created a safety perimeter around the shipping containers outside the building that contained the leaking detectors.
Air intakes in the building were also shut off out of an abundance of caution to reduce any potential risk to occupants, the fire department said.
Around 1:45 p.m., students and faculty at the Eames Complex were able to safely evacuate using the east exit leading to Alvin Ricken, but vehicles in the exclusion zone were not able to be used or moved until around 4 p.m.
Nobody was injured as a result of the leak and emergency responders cleared the scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Eames Complex is the home of ISU's College of Technology.
