I’d like to congratulate whoever laid out the Journal’s August 12 opinion section. The juxtaposition of Paul Entrikin’s whining about the ranked voting initiative and Todd Thomas’ evisceration of Dorothy Moon and cohorts’ knifing Damon Watkins in the back and hoping no one noticed was sheer genius.
Entrikin thinks ranked voting should be called “ballot gerrymandering.” Honestly, no one cares what Entrikin thinks. What matters is what the voters will think now that the state Supreme Court has struck down state attorney general Raul Labrador’s feeble attempt to head off the initiative by mislabeling it. Come to think of it, everything Labrador does is feeble. He was a feeble congressman, he was a feeble gubernatorial candidate, he is a feeble attorney general, and I suspect he will take a second shot at feeble gubernatorial candidacy. That’s after he so screws up the AG office that not even Jim Jones can straighten it out.
Thomas references a German gentleman who encouraged tattling on friends and family members so they could be “purged” from the ranks of the faithful. Moderate Republican Watkins had just that happen to him. He wasn’t a member of what I call the fruitcake right, and fruitcake-in-charge Moon did what she had to do, unethically, to get rid of him.
The fruitcake right is scared to death of the upcoming initiative. After moderate republicans joined liberals to pass expanded medicare, the fruitcakes tried to make Idaho initiatives impossible to pass. That failed, and then the education initiative forced them to increase educational funding. When disgusted moderate republicans, sick of what their once-proud party has become, again join liberals and ranked voting is passed, Moon, Labrador, and myriad fruitcake legislators will be eligible for unemployment. What a glorious day that will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.