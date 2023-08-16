I’d like to congratulate whoever laid out the Journal’s August 12 opinion section. The juxtaposition of Paul Entrikin’s whining about the ranked voting initiative and Todd Thomas’ evisceration of Dorothy Moon and cohorts’ knifing Damon Watkins in the back and hoping no one noticed was sheer genius.

Entrikin thinks ranked voting should be called “ballot gerrymandering.” Honestly, no one cares what Entrikin thinks. What matters is what the voters will think now that the state Supreme Court has struck down state attorney general Raul Labrador’s feeble attempt to head off the initiative by mislabeling it. Come to think of it, everything Labrador does is feeble. He was a feeble congressman, he was a feeble gubernatorial candidate, he is a feeble attorney general, and I suspect he will take a second shot at feeble gubernatorial candidacy. That’s after he so screws up the AG office that not even Jim Jones can straighten it out.

