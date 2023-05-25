With summer fast approaching more and more bicycles are now on the roads both in the city and out in the country. For those that do not ride a bicycle, it can be annoying when driving a vehicle and you encounter a cyclist and you may have to slow down and wait before you can pass them because of oncoming traffic and the cyclist is too close to or in your traffic lane. You may complain that the cyclist doesn’t belong on the road or isn't far enough over to the side of the road “where they belong”. Please be patient as a cyclist will try and ride to right side of the road and on country roads to the right of the white line but in many cases roadways are too narrow and they have to ride in the traffic lane. Keep in mind that bicycles have a legal right to be on all roadways (except when posted otherwise) just as you do in a vehicle. The cyclist in all reality, (especially if the bicycle is a road bicycle with narrow tires), is probably as far over to the right and out of your way as possible while trying to stay away from the build up of gravel, debris, glass, sticks, dead animals, branches, rough pavement, etc. that exists along the side of all our roads that a driver of a vehicle doesn't notice. Bicycle lanes, if they do exist, often end abruptly, and usually also have a lot of debris built up, as they are not swept any more than other roadways. So, PLEASE, slow down and give cyclists extra room when passing them (at least three feet, according to the law in several states). Keep in mind that the person on the bicycle isn't out there to annoy you and they could be a friend, relative, coworker, neighbor, and/or just a nice person trying to save gas and get some exercise. PLEASE be patient with us, as hitting a cyclist is a tragedy for everyone, as seen numerous times here in Pocatello. A safe biking experience requires everyone's involvement. Also, PLEASE put your cell phone away when driving, as being struck by an inattentive driver is a huge concern by all cyclists.
A few safety tips for cyclist: wear bright colored clothing, use a bright flashing tail-light), use side streets and green belt paths to avoid busy city streets, and do not ride erratically.
