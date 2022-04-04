On to more onerous state government control of our city and tax dollar waste.
Idaho House Resolution 23 states findings of the House of Representatives, affirming the House's commitment to ensuring that Idaho policy safeguards Idaho children from exposure to material harmful to minors in libraries and K-12 schools, and authorizing house leadership to establish a certain working group to protect Idaho children.
Is this resolution a result of Idaho Freedom Foundation bamboozling Idaho legislators to use our tax dollars to shame and blame local government staff by creating bogus fears about our children and grandchildren? This formal statement by the Idaho House of Representatives Resolution 23 is a false narrative to suggest that staffs of our libraries and our schools procure and disseminate obscene materials. The resolution is simply insulting to Pocatello library and school district 25 staffs.
Next, our tax dollars will flow to a House Working Group for Protecting Idaho Children from Material Harmful to Minors in Libraries. Such working group shall include members of the House of Representatives, a member of the Idaho Library Association, and the State Librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries who will travel here, stay in hotels, dine out and be paid while searching for obscenity.