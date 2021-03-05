Senator Crapo, on January 6th you issued this statement: “I stand by the First Amendment rights of Americans to peaceably assemble and demand redress for their grievances. What we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol today was not peaceful; such violence is wholly unacceptable. All perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Actions like today thwart the rule of law and could leave lasting, devastating consequences on our nation. I am truly thankful for the heroic actions by U.S. Capitol Police, the National Guard and other law enforcement officials on the scene here and at other sites to keep the public safe. …”
And Senator Risch, on January 6th you issued this: “Today's events in the United States Capitol, meant to disrupt a process at the heart of our democracy, were unpatriotic and un-American in the extreme. Our republic has long been the envy of people all over the world, and we must stand united against those who wish to tear us apart. We are grateful to the law enforcement officers that placed themselves in harm’s way and kept those working at the Capitol safe today. I was proud to join my colleagues and reconvene at the Capitol tonight to prove that mob rule never prevails. Freedom and law and order will always triumph.
“The violent, despicable acts of January 6th have shaken our republic to its core and must not go unpunished. …“
You both were witness to the actual events on that day at the Capitol. Also, you both were presented with overwhelming additional evidence of Mr. Trump’s total disregard for our Nation’s Constitution when he incited violence and worse on that day. You both were presented with firsthand accounts from the law enforcement officers as they pleaded for backup, trying to hold the line against overwhelming adversaries.
Yet, despite your lofty words, you let those officers down. You let the people of this state and the people of the rest of our nation down. You purposely misinterpreted the Constitution and sidestepped your duty to it.
If you do not already, I hope you soon come to feel the shame and disgrace you have vested upon this state and its people.
Richard Feuerborn,
Pocatello