Shakespeare in the Parks is coming to Pocatello for two performances

Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons. This semicentennial season is in collaboration with Sal and Carol G. Lalani and in memory of Shane G. Lalani.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary season, MSIP is pleased to announce that their summer tour productions open in Bozeman, Montana, with performances of King Lear, June 15-18, and Twelfth Night, June 22-25. It is the first time the company has ever produced King Lear.
Shakespeare in the Parks is also coming to Pocatello for two performances: on Thursday, July 21, and Saturday, July 23
Audiences will discover the magic of Shakespeare through a progressive and inclusive lens, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time. In this infinite place, spectators become immersed in the eternality of the human condition and may just unearth reflections of themselves and their own humanity.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back on the road performing for audiences and inspiring everyone with a passion for Shakespeare’s greatest works. It’s going to be a remarkable 50th season, where audiences can discover these magical tales of tragedy and love for themselves.” – Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.
This summer, the company will travel nearly 7,000 miles sharing Shakespeare’s extraordinary tragedy, King Lear, and his delightful love triangle, Twelfth night, with audiences throughout Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington state. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. It was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, the accomplished company of performers and staff work tirelessly to connect people, communities, and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding.
The public is invited to experience Montana Shakespeare in the Parks under the welcoming blue skies of the West and relish in world-class performances that are free and friendly to all, and, for all time.