The National Weather Service has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for all of East Idaho because of the powerful storms currently hammering many parts of the region.
The severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 2 p.m. Sunday after several thunderstorms had already barreled through East Idaho, bringing large hail, destructive winds and torrential rain to many areas.
The watch will remain in effect throughout East Idaho until at least 10 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said.
As thunderstorms began hitting East Idaho Sunday afternoon, the weather service issued multiple alerts urging the public to take cover.
It didn't take long on Sunday afternoon for the weather service to report that some local communities had already received .75 inch of rain from the storms.
Prior to the severe thunderstorm watch, the most serious of the weather service's alerts was a severe thunderstorm warning issued around 1:40 p.m. Sunday for the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Ririe, Archer Basalt and Heise areas.
The weather service said that storm was packing 60 mph winds and half-dollar size hail capable of damaging vehicles. The storm was expected to damage trees, homes and other buildings.
The weather service initially issued a flood watch for East Idaho in anticipation of the large amounts of rain expected to fall Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning as a result of the thunderstorms.
The weather service then issued flood advisories warning people in specific local areas about the imminent stream flooding of low lying, poor drainage and flood-prone areas because of the heavy rainfall associated with the storms.
The areas currently under flood advisories include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Moreland, Rose, Groveland, Wapello, Malta, Albion, Elba, Almo, Bridge, Idahome, Mount Harrison and City Of Rocks.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the weather service said. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
The weather service's flood watch is calling for the possibility of over an inch of rain in East Idaho through early Monday morning, so residents throughout the region need to be aware of the flooding threat from the thunderstorms.
Elsewhere in the state, flood watches are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Salmon, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley, Challis and Mackay; south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome; and southwest Idaho including Boise, Mountain Home and McCall.
Outside of Idaho, flood and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in Utah and Nevada.
