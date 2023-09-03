Thunderstorms hitting East Idaho stock image file photo
The National Weather Service has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for all of East Idaho because of the powerful storms currently hammering many parts of the region.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 2 p.m. Sunday after several thunderstorms had already barreled through East Idaho, bringing large hail, destructive winds and torrential rain to many areas.

