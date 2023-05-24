Thunderstorms hitting East Idaho stock image file photo
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for north central Bannock County, northeastern Power County and south central Bingham County until 3:45 PM Wednesday.

At 2:57 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 13 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving north at 35 mph.

