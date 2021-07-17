The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Bannock County, Northeastern Power County and Southwestern Bingham County until 4:30 PM Saturday.
At 3:41 PM Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern American Falls Reservoir, moving north at 25 mph.
The thunderstorm is packing 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations impacted include Western Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Sterling.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.