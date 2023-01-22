Idaho State Police snow 3
Idaho State Police file photo

Wrecks are being reported on Interstate 15 in Bannock County due to snowy conditions.

Sunday morning's snowfall has created very slick conditions on the freeway from Downey to Pocatello and accidents are happening on that stretch of freeway. The crashes and slide-offs started occurring around 10 a.m. and some of the accidents have resulted in injuries.

