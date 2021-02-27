FORT HALL — On Friday, February 26th a little before 10:00 PM, Fort Hall Fire & EMS were called to an accident on Ferry Butte and Blackhawk Road to a one-vehicle accident with no deaths but one was transported to a local hospital. No names will be released at this time. Later that same evening, a rollover accident occurred at 12’midnight on post 84 on I-15, the individuals sustained minor injuries. Names are also not being released at this time.
On Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:15 PM Fort Hall Fire responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cemetery and Poleline Road in Fort Hall that required an individual to be cut out of the vehicle with the jaws of life and the individual sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles had two (2) occupants inside their vehicle. No names will be released at this time. According to Fort Hall Fire Chief, Eric King, “One patient was in critical condition and the others had minor injuries but were all transported to Portneuf by Fort Hall Fire and Pocatello ambulances.” FHFD was assisted by Idaho State Police.
Later in the afternoon at 4:15 PM, FHFD responded to a two-vehicle accident on I-15, exit 80 in the southbound lane that sent a 78-year old female to the hospital with minor injuries. Fort Hall Fire & EMS was assisted by Idaho State Police.
Fire Chief King, “Please slow down and be aware of your surroundings while driving. Weather and road conditions change frequently this time of year so please drive cautiously.”
No further information will be provided at this time.