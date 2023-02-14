Most local school districts canceled all classes on Tuesday as a winter storm continued to bear down on East Idaho with snow and 55 mph winds.
The storm arrived on Monday night and is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region through Tuesday night.
Idaho State Police said they responded to about 10 crashes in East Idaho as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday but none of those accidents resulted in injuries. The wrecks were on Interstate 15, Highway 20 and Highway 30.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the storm's hazardous impact on local roads.
Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit is forecast to receive the most snow from the storm with an additional 8 inches possible on top of what that area already received Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The rest of East Idaho, including even lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg, could see another 3 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
The storm is causing dangerous road conditions in East Idaho with the strong winds creating blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Motorists should use extreme caution while driving.
Elsewhere in the state, south central and southwest Idaho are under wind advisories, and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah and most of Nevada is under wind advisories.
