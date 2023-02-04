Deer stock image file photo
Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice.

People accessing WMAs for recreational opportunities are a source of stress for big game animals.

