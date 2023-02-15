School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
Multiple local school districts have made the decision to cancel classes for the second day in a row due to the severe winter weather currently pounding East Idaho.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, Butte County School District 111, Firth School District 59, Aberdeen School District 58, Shelley School District 60, Blackfoot School District 55 and Snake River School District 52 will be closed for the second straight day on Wednesday after canceling classes on Tuesday because of the snowstorm that's already dumped several inches of snow on the region.

