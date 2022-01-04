Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The following East Idaho school districts have canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm currently hitting the region:
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
Shoshone-Bannock High School
Story continues below video
Shoshone-Bannock Early Childhood Center
Ririe School District 252
Rockland School District 382
Aberdeen School District 58
Marsh Valley School District 21
Teton School District 401
Blackfoot School District 55
Snake River School District 52
American Falls School District 381
Minidoka County School District 331
Cassia County School District 151
Holy Spirit Catholic School
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Grace Lutheran Schools
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
Chief Taghee Elementary Academy
Full Time Position Available
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.