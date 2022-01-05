Sorry, an error occurred.
The following East Idaho school districts have canceled all Wednesday classes due to winter weather:
Marsh Valley School District 21
Bear Lake School District 33
Grace School District 148
North Gem School District 149
Soda Springs School District 150
Oneida School District 351
