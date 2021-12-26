Several East Idaho roads remained closed to traffic on Sunday night as a result of the winter storms that continued to hammer the region.
The storms that began Thursday are expected to bring more snow and strong winds to East Idaho through at least Monday afternoon.
Conditions were hazardous enough to result in stretches of both Interstate 15 and Interstate 84 being shut down in East Idaho for several hours Sunday morning and afternoon.
There were only a handful of wrecks in East Idaho on Sunday despite the dangerous conditions. The most serious of the accidents was likely a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 southbound near Downey that occurred around 2:10 p.m. and sent one person to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance. The accident victim's name and condition have not yet been released.
As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday the following road closures were still in effect in East Idaho: Highway 93 from Arco to Carey, Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Idaho-Wyoming border, Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia, Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton, Highway 47 between Ashton and the Warm River area, Highway 20 between Ashton and the Idaho-Montana border, and Highway 87 between Highway 20 and the Idaho-Montana border.
The road closures occurred Sunday morning and afternoon as snow blanketed East Idaho for the fourth straight day. With more snow expected through at least Monday afternoon, it's not clear when any of the roads will be reopened.
The National Weather Service says driving on East Idaho's roads will be difficult to impossible Sunday night through Monday afternoon because of the snowfall and 40 mph winds, a combination that's expected to dramatically reduce visibility and could cause additional road closures.
The snowfall and wind frequently created white-out conditions in East Idaho on Sunday morning and afternoon and caused local authorities to urge motorists to stay off the region's roads. At one point when snow squalls occurred Sunday afternoon in East Idaho the weather service described the region's road conditions as life threatening.
Idaho State Police on Sunday afternoon issued a statewide traffic advisory because of the snow and wind urging motorists to delay driving "if conditions are poor" and to expect severe winter weather for the next several days throughout the state.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather alert, winter weather advisories, a snow squall warning, avalanche warning and winter storm warning for East Idaho on Sunday and some of those warnings will remain in effect through Monday afternoon and beyond.
The winter storm warning continues to be in effect for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties including the Emigration Summit area where maximum snowfall amounts of 10 to 16 inches are forecast for Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the rest of East Idaho through Monday afternoon.
The following areas of East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon: Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Malad, Preston, Holbrook, Malta, Raft River, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Lava Hot Springs, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Almo, Albion, Declo, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Arco, Mud Lake and Atomic City.
The following areas are expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon: Island Park, Victor, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan, Henry, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
It's possible that the higher mountains across East Idaho could receive another 10 inches of snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon depending on the severity of the storms.
The avalanche warning is in effect until at least Tuesday morning for Bear Lake County, where the weather service says multiple days of snowfall have created very dangerous conditions.
The weather service said, "Expect large natural avalanches in many areas. Some will be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood-frame house. Slides may run long distances into flat areas and mature forests. Avoid all avalanche terrain. Stay off of and out from below steep slopes."
After Monday afternoon snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho for most of the week and the weather service will likely issue more winter weather warnings to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Outside of East Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in much of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states. Avalanche warnings are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Hailey, Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas and in northern and central Utah.
