A Pocatello police vehicle was reportedly struck by a motorist who ran a stop sign and police responded to several other crashes on slick roads Wednesday morning, including one involving a school bus, police said.
Pocatello police said they responded to eight non-injury traffic accidents between 7:15 a.m and 9:15 a.m. The accident involving the school bus occurred in the 200 block of Fairway Drive, where the bus reportedly collided with a white Honda passenger car. There was only one student on board at the time, and that student walked a short distance from the scene to Highland High School, police said.
The accident involving the police employee occurred at 8 a.m. at the intersection of W. Quinn Road and Henderson Lane, Idaho State Police said. State police said a 40-year-old Pocatello woman was traveling southbound on Henderson Lane in a Toyota van and collided with the police employee, who was driving westbound on Quinn Road in a city-owned Jeep SUV.
State police said the driver of the Toyota was treated by paramedics at the scene and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. The police employee was not hurt, police said. State police are investigating the incident.
Lt. John Walker said most of the crashes Wednesday morning involved motorists driving too fast for slick conditions and could have been avoided.
"Particularly during inclement weather we'd ask people to slow down and use more time so they can get there safely," Walker said.