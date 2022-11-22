Senator Crapo is playing politics with border security. He is linking President Biden and the Democrats with fentanyl trafficking. Images of the border wall and narratives about fentanyl don't jive. Almost all of the fentanyl comes into this country via international mail - mostly from China. Our grandfathers and grandmothers came into this country through open borders. While times have changed and we need border security, realistic solutions require a sober, bi-partisan approach, not finger wagging.

John Paul,

