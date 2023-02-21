Madison County District 34 State of Idaho representatives Britt Raybould and Jon Weber submitted a
wonderful letter to The Jefferson Star. It was published on Feb. 15. In their letter about school choice,
they stated, “The push to use your tax dollars for private education rewards the Treasure Valley with its
43 private schools. In the process it punishes the public schools.” They go on to support these statements with information about our tax dollars being removed from public schools if they become available for private schools. The shift of public funds from public schools to private schools will cause our public schools to suffer immensely.
I live in Clark County, one of the smallest school districts in Idaho. Like any public school, our school district gets limited public funding. As it is, most public schools must issue bonds or levies to help ensure that school districts can provide high-quality education. (I support school levies – vote FOR the Clark County School District 161 replacement levy on March 14.) If Senate Bill 1038 passes, public school money will be shifted to private schools, and our public schools, especially rural schools, will suffer immensely – some to the point of closing. This outcome would be devastating to our community and to the children living in our community.
I am writing to encourage you to reach out to your representatives and senators and encourage them to vote “NO” on Senate Bill 1038. Please be proactive in communicating your opinion to this misguided legislature regarding this terribly hurtful legislation. Representatives Raybould and Weber said, “We agree that students deserve an education that prepares them for future success. We also agree that taxpayers deserve an education system accountable for when and how their money gets spent. We owe it to students and parents.” I agree with both of these statements, and I believe that if Senate Bill 1038 passes, our education programs will suffer, our children’s futures will suffer and accountability to us as taxpayers will be diminished.
If you don’t already know about the bill, do find out more and please contact your local representatives and senators and ask them to vote “No” on this bill that will raise your taxes and take away funds from our public schools.
Valeri Steigerwald,
Dubois
