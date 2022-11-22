Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon), explaining why he won a blowout re-election, claimed people are fed up with the price of gas. The bill he sponsored on behalf of the petroleum retailer's association, and signed by Gov. Brad Little, which hamstrung the Attorney General from investigating price gouging at the pumps is why Idaho is ranked 7th in the US for high gas prices. Maybe his Democratic opponent should have made some stickers with Guthrie's picture saying "I did that" to put on gas pumps to remind the amnesiac Idaho voters who was to blame. But, this is Idaho after all, where any hypocrite who can claw their way on the ballot is guaranteed a win as long as there is an (R) next to their name.

Bob Madsen,

