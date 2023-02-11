Jim Guthrie ISJ

Guthrie

A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon.

Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that passed the Idaho Senate in 2021 and would have established an interim committee to study the idea, but that resolution did not receive a hearing in the House. The new legislation would allow a person over the age of 16 to obtain a driver’s license that would only be valid for driving, not for voting, purchasing a firearm, boarding an airplane or obtaining a passport. The license would also be vertical instead of horizontal.

