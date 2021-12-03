Sorry, an error occurred.
The scene of a Friday afternoon crash at the intersection of Quinn and Hawthorne roads in Pocatello in which a semi-truck's grain trailer overturned.
POCATELLO — A busy residential Pocatello intersection has been temporarily shut down after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon, Pocatello police said.
A semi-truck with two trailers loaded with road salt heading east on Quinn Road apparently took a corner too narrow while turning south onto Hawthorne Road around 3.25 p.m. Friday, police say.
The second trailer apparently crossed into a canal, disconnected from the first trailer and overturned. The semi-truck and first trailer did not overturn.
The southbound lane of Hawthorne Road has been closed at Quinn Road and the northbound lane of Hawthorne is closed at Kinghorn Road, police said.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays while a wrecker is called in to extract the trailer. The area is already experiencing significant traffic congestion.
Pocatello police and Pocatello Fire Department personnel are on scene.
Nobody was injured during the incident, according to police.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
