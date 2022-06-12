On Sunday June 12, 2022, at 1:05 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome.
A 57-year-old man from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi truck towing a 2021 Dutchman toy hauler trailer westbound on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome.
The truck and trailer caught on fire. The driver was able to stop and get out of the vehicle to safety.
Currently the right lane is blocked and there is congestion in the area. Crews will be in the area cleaning the scene for an extended amount of time.
The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.