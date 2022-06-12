Idaho State Police file photo stock image ISJ
On Sunday June 12, 2022, at 1:05 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome.

A 57-year-old man from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi truck towing a 2021 Dutchman toy hauler trailer westbound on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome.

The truck and trailer caught on fire. The driver was able to stop and get out of the vehicle to safety.

Currently the right lane is blocked and there is congestion in the area. Crews will be in the area cleaning the scene for an extended amount of time.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.