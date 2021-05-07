On Friday, May 7 at 1:38 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash eastbound on US26 at mile marker 368, west of Swan Valley, Idaho.
Aaron Ball, 42, of Shelley, Idaho, was driving a 2022 Volvo semi pulling a box trailer eastbound on US26 the semi and trailer went off the road and came to a rest on the shoulder.
Ball was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 7 hours.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.