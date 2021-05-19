POCATELLO — For the second time in about seven months authorities have discovered a dead homeless man at a downtown Pocatello park.
The body of a 65-year-old homeless man was discovered at Simplot Square in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
The man’s death remains under investigation, but the coroner’s office said at this point it appears the man, who the Idaho State Journal is not naming, appears to have suffered a medical emergency.
Pocatello police responded and temporarily closed the park as they investigated the incident, though the coroner’s office said they do not believe the man’s death was suspicious and that no autopsy was ordered in this case.
The body of a homeless man in his 50s was discovered in the same park this past October.
The coroner’s office told the Journal in October that the man likely died of exposure, as temperatures that morning had plummeted to 16 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities determined the identity of the homeless man who died in the Simplot Square park in October but declined to release his name.
The coroner’s office on Wednesday said that other than the location the two deaths are not related in any way.