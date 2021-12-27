BLACKFOOT — Search and Rescue and law enforcement agencies located a family on Christmas Day that had been reported missing in the desert area west of Fort Hall late Christmas Eve.
A call went out around midnight on Christmas Eve for the family, who had gone hunting earlier in the day and had not returned and attempts to contact them by phone were not being answered.
People were worried and justifiably so. With a heavy snow falling and more on the way with about five or six inches already on the ground, the call went out to the Bingham County Search and Rescue unit and law enforcement agencies from Fort Hall, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office as well.
Those who were missing were reportedly out on a hunting trip that had started earlier on Friday and were all traveling in a single vehicle, west of the Fort Hall area into the desert area toward Butte County and Arco. The exact location was not known, only that phone calls had not been answered and they hadn’t been seen since early afternoon.
“We got the call around midnight on Friday night, Christmas Eve,” Bingham County Search and Rescue representative Mike Fresh stated. “We put out the call and had eight of our members that answered right away and we began trying to locate the missing individuals.”
The party were all related and included four children, ages three, four, seven and 11. Seven persons in all were missing and the area was somewhat hilly, with lots of places that could hide a vehicle from those who were trying to find them, Fresh said.
The search began with four-wheel-drive trucks as the searchers began trying to work on narrowing down the location of the lost party from where they had been seen or heard from earlier in the day.
With weather deteriorating, the search soon went to snow machines as Search and Rescue volunteers worked frantically to find the missing individuals.
As weather deteriorated more with drifting snow from the wind and more snow falling all the time, things became more critical to find the missing persons as soon as possible.
With drifts reaching 2½ feet in a lot of areas, the vehicles were soon forced off the roads in their search.
Members of the Search and Rescue Team were switching on and off as they sought some rest time in between trips to the desert to search for the missing party.
Search and Rescue finally got a ping on a cell phone that gave some idea of where to shift their search area, Fresh said. That came shortly after some of the Search and Rescue members were switching off with refreshed members.
The hunting party had been fairly well equipped with supplies when they headed out, searchers said, They had blankets in their vehicle and some food and water, although they had run out of water by early morning.
When they were found, the first concern was checking to make sure there were no injuries and to get water to rehydrate everyone they could.
With five of the missing persons loaded up in the Wallaces’ vehicle, including the four children and one adult, and two others in another vehicle, the story had a very happy ending. All of the missing people were returned home by early afternoon safe and sound and still in time to spend Christmas Day with their family.
The effort showed how important the role of the Search and Rescue team is to Bingham County in locating and rescuing individuals who become lost or trapped by conditions and environment in the area. The fact that there were so many members of the team involved, rotating in and out of the search party shows the dedication that this team has and how well they work together.
The Bingham County Search and Rescue team is a volunteer organization always looking for more members and those who wish to give back or can help financially with the program. They are totally funded by contributions.
They are currently working on their new building in Blackfoot, and replenishing supplies that are used for adventures like the one they just finished.
Anyone who would like more information on the Bingham County Search and Rescue can contact Mike Fresh at (208) 681-5903.