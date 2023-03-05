Michael L. Ferguson

Michael L. Ferguson

 Photo provided by Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and Rescue are actively looking for missing snow machine rider, 59 year old Michael L. Ferguson of Idaho Falls.

Michael is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is riding a new red and black Polaris 850 sled. He was last seen wearing black and blue jacket, black pants, and a black and grey helmet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.