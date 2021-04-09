My name is Savanah Perry and I'm writing to propose more involvement in our local Sea Scouts BSA unit. Sea Scouts is a coed youth program focused on high adventure activities on, in, and around the water for youth ages 14-21. Our unit, called a ship, was founded as the only ship in Idaho in 2018. Since then, we have swam in Idaho lakes, participated in regattas in California, sailed in Utah, completed trainings in Colorado, and more. Sea Scouts is a fantastic opportunity for local youth to push the boundaries and learn in a safe, youth-led program. Come join our ship to experience high adventure and leadership in its finest. For more information, contact our main adult advisor, Skipper James Perry at jldperry@yahoo.com.
Savanah Perry,
member of Sea Scout Ship Santa Maria 1492