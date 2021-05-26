POCATELLO — School District 25 has agreed to place an empty chair at the Pocatello High School graduation ceremony Thursday to recognize students who were unable to complete their road to graduation.
The district on Wednesday released a statement on social media explaining that it has been working closely with parents and families over the last several weeks to craft a plan for this year’s graduation events.
“Since those initial meetings, continued discussions have altered our original plan to honor the Class of 2021 graduates,” the School District 25 statement read. “That altered plan includes the placement of an empty chair designated in recognition of the students who were unable to complete their graduation journey. This new practice is intended to acknowledge the importance of these individuals in the lives they have touched along the way.”
School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher said the district last week agreed to place an empty chair at the Pocatello High School graduation ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. at Holt Arena on Thursday. On Wednesday, the district agreed to move where that specific chair would be located at the ceremony, Fisher said.
The district’s decision to move the chair at the Pocatello High School graduation comes on the heels of a petition effort started on Change.org highlighting a request on behalf of the family of Kade Cooper, a 17-year-old Pocatello High School senior who died by suicide in January.
The online petition started by Cooper’s family urging the district to place an empty chair to honor him at Pocatello High’s graduation ceremony was first created two weeks ago. However, the petition was never officially made public until Wednesday, surpassing over 2,500 signatures in just a few hours. Fisher said the district first learned of the petition on Wednesday.
Cooper’s father, Jared Cooper, told the Idaho State Journal last week that his family requested an empty chair to be placed at the Pocatello High School graduation after the district declined to read Kade’s name during the ceremony. The district did agree to provide the Cooper family with two tickets to the graduation ceremony, Jared Cooper said.
Initially, the district was hesitant to recognize any students who died by suicide after seeking advice from local suicide prevention experts, Jared Cooper said.
The concern among many suicide prevention experts is that when news articles are published about an individual who dies by suicide, the coverage can lead to a phenomena called suicide contagion.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, “suicide contagion is the exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors within one’s family, one’s peer group, or through media reports of suicide and can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviors. Direct and indirect exposure to suicidal behavior has been shown to precede an increase in suicidal behavior in persons at risk for suicide, especially in adolescents and young adults.”
To decrease the risk of suicide contagion, the U.S. Department Health & Human Services recommends that articles on suicide “should not divulge detailed descriptions of the method used to avoid possible duplication and should not glorify the victim or imply that suicide was effective in achieving a personal goal such as gaining media attention.”
Jared Cooper said the request that the district provide an empty chair at the Pocatello High graduation ceremony was never about glorifying Kade’s decision to complete suicide, but to instead work to eliminate the negative stigmas surrounding the topic and to support the mental wellbeing of Kade’s fellow friends and graduates.
Jared Cooper said the district agreed last Friday to leave the very first chair at Pocatello High School’s graduation empty for Kade. While grateful, Jared believed that the most effective placement of the chair would be where Kade was sitting alphabetically, which would be next to his best friend Trevor Cranor, whose dad died by suicide three years ago.
On Wednesday, the district agreed to move the empty chair from the first spot to where Kade would have been sitting alphabetically, Jared Cooper said.
“Through conversations with the family most impacted by recent events, we have been very careful in trying to balance what the experts recommend and what our hearts tell us is the compassionate response,” School District 25 said in its Wednesday statement. “For community members who are not familiar with the intimacies of these discussions, it is important to note that vulnerable students and other individuals can be deeply affected in ways that increase risk if messaging and/or activities are not aligned with expert recommendations. As we encounter sensitive situations, we will continue to take guidance from professional resources and consult with families to support our learners’ emotional well-being.”
Fisher said the empty chair will be placed at the graduation ceremony for Pocatello High School this year, but in future years each of the district’s four high schools will incorporate an empty chair during their ceremonies.
New Horizon High School’s graduation was held on Wednesday evening, while Century High School’s graduation is scheduled for noon Thursday, Pocatello High School’s will be at 3 p.m. Thursday and Highland High School’s will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jared Cooper says he is thankful School District 25 is allowing the empty chair at graduation and he encourages any person struggling with an emotional crisis to reach out to his family or a mental health expert.
There are many resources for those encountering thoughts of suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing an emotional crisis, please call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-HELP (4357) or call 800-273-8255. Additionally, people can reach out to the Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center at 208-909-5177 or Portneuf Behavioral Health Services at 208-239-2571.