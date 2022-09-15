It has been published that Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has a surplus of $30 million. In all of my time as a teacher and a patron of SD25 I have never seen such a large amount of money that is being held in reserve. With this large amount of money in reserve, the question that needs to be asked is why does SD25 need to implement the $9 million supplemental levy that is imposed on the taxpayers?

The district did release a press statement indicating they would forego the 5% increase in the plant facility levy and that for the second year of the mill levy they would lower the amount by $2 million. While this does sound like a large amount it is less that 10% of the surplus that they have in reserve and really does very little to help the taxpayers of this community.