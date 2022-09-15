It has been published that Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has a surplus of $30 million. In all of my time as a teacher and a patron of SD25 I have never seen such a large amount of money that is being held in reserve. With this large amount of money in reserve, the question that needs to be asked is why does SD25 need to implement the $9 million supplemental levy that is imposed on the taxpayers?
The district did release a press statement indicating they would forego the 5% increase in the plant facility levy and that for the second year of the mill levy they would lower the amount by $2 million. While this does sound like a large amount it is less that 10% of the surplus that they have in reserve and really does very little to help the taxpayers of this community.
In a time when gas prices are at an all-time high, food prices are soaring, inflation overall is destroying family’s ability to survive and property taxes have jumped to astronomical levels, why doesn’t SD25 suspend the mill levy completely and show the patrons of this district that they do care about them. With a $30 MILLION reserve, School District 25 does NOT need to implement the supplemental levy.
I believe (and thousands of others also agree) that by suspending the mill levy money and using some of the exorbitant $30 million reserve money instead, the district would show they care about the wellbeing of families and patrons in our area. In addition, the district would gain more support from patrons on important educational issues.
SD25, do the right thing and suspend and/or end the supplemental levy and use your large reserve money to fund your projects rather than continuing to burden and hurt the families and patrons of this district.