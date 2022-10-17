We applaud the school districts decision to issue letters of intent to purchase both the Downard and Allstate properties. The technical center will help prepare students for careers in fields where there is a great demand for graduates. Boise has had this type of center for over twenty years. The parking for Pocatello High will be another good asset. We are pleased to see money go for educational endeavors of this type.

John and Kathy Albano,

